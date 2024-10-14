Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Crocs by 8,437.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 180,555 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $22,720,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 142,944 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,598,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $139.55 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

