Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $148.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.25. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

