Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $142.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

