Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $600.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $566.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

