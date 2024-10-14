OMG Network (OMG) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.37 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $37.99 million and $7.37 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00045083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

