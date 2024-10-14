Oppenheimer Increases Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $58.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. 93,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.70%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avient will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 81.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 21.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

