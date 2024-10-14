Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $484.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

