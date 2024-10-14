Orca Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises 1.1% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap-on by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
