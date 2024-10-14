Orca Investment Management LLC Buys 937 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $286.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $286.39. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

