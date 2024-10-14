Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $484.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

