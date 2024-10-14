O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,325.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,178.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,075.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

