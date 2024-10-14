ORG Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.53 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,030. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

