ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.9% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 751.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,346. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.