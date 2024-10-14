ORG Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,144 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,296,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,050,000 after purchasing an additional 172,596 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,946,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,222,000 after purchasing an additional 366,603 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEMG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. 3,664,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,801,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

