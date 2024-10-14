ORG Partners LLC Sells 14,291 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 630,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.54. 483,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

