ORG Partners LLC Sells 28,821 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,821 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 172.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

