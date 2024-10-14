ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,575 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 25.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $208.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $123.65 and a 1-year high of $211.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

