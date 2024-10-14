ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $835,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 712.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

