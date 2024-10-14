ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of RSP opened at $179.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.79 and its 200 day moving average is $168.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
