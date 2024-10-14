ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $133.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

