ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

