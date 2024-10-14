ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.6% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

