ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MO opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

