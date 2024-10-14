ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $120.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $539.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $132.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.