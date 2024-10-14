ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $106.88 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.