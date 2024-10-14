Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) vs. Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsen and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsen N/A N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ipsen and Oruka Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsen $3.58 billion N/A $697.43 million N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.34

Risk and Volatility

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics.

Ipsen has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ipsen and Oruka Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25

Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 65.77%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Ipsen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ipsen

Ipsen S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial. The company also offers Somatuline, Decapeptyl, Cabometyx, Onivyde, Tazverik, and other oncology products; Dysport and other neurosciences products; and Bylvay, NutropinAq, Increlex, and Sohonos for rare diseases. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

