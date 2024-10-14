Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.79 and last traded at $105.66, with a volume of 757516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

