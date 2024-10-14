Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Buys £150.48 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher purchased 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.94).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, Nick Keher purchased 102 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.90).
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Nick Keher purchased 122 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($194.79).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
LON ONT opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.91) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -728.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00).
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
