Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.15. 70,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,299. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.51. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

