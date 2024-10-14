Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,549,155 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 211.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

