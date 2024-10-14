PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist Financial

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PACS. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PACS

PACS Group Stock Performance

PACS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. PACS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACS Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter worth $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter worth $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter worth $552,000.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.