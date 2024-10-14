Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $130,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 473,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after acquiring an additional 451,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 335,447 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $170.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day moving average is $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

