Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,853 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $229.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.59. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.36.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

