Paladin Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Paladin Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJUL stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $27.63.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.