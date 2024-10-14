Paladin Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paladin Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULST opened at $40.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

