Paladin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,342 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.03.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

PayPal stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

