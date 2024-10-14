Paladin Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $87.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

