Paladin Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 145,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,874,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SMOT opened at $35.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

