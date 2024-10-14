Paladin Wealth LLC Takes $165,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $663,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $412.61 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $420.03. The company has a market cap of $409.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.34 and a 200 day moving average of $356.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

