Paladin Wealth LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 32,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 133,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

