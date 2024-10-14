Paladin Wealth LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 47.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,042,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 156,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 54.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

