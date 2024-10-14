Paladin Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,538,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,917,000 after buying an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

SHW stock opened at $378.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

