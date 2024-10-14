Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,104,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,246,453. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 365.33 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,829,855 shares of company stock worth $649,272,355. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

