Park Aerospace (PKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $273.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

