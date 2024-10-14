Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.