Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after acquiring an additional 631,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

