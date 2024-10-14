Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after acquiring an additional 318,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

KXI stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $917.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.