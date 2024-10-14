Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

NYSE:HD opened at $411.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

