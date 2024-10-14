PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. TD Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

