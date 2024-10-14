PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $79.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.89. 2,618,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,781,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

